share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

First Large‑Scale Study Investigates How Covid19 Vaccines Impact Periods

“This survey reveals how public health regards menstruation… perhaps it’s time for the protocol to change.”

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Jul 21, 2022
how covid19 vaccines impact periods
Image Credit: Unsplash/Denise D’souza for The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthcovid19
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related