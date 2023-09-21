share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

‘Decoupled’ Tried to Satirize ‘Toxic’ Societal Norms, Ended Up Normalizing Them

The commentary in Decoupled feels like it originated from the grievances of yet another “dudebro,” whose privilege suddenly seems “at risk” in the post-#MeToo era.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Dec 20, 2021
decoupled netflix misogyny
Image Credits: Netflix India
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCultureNetflix
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related