share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

The Outrage Towards ‘Jai Bhim’ Shows Why It’s Important To Tell Uncomfortable Stories

The response of two organizations with a casteist history towards the film shows how its message makes the right people uncomfortable.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Nov 18, 2021
jai bhim legal notice
Image Credits: Amazon Prime
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerPoliticscaste violence
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related