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Why Are We Still Forwarding Sexist Spouse Jokes?

Disparagement humor is never funny.

written by
Runa Mukherjee Parikh
published
Jul 25, 2019
sexist spouse jokes
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SocietyCulturemarriage
AuthorRuna Mukherjee Parikh

Runa Mukherjee Parikh is a freelance journalist and has been reporting on education, women and culture extensively for nine years. A persistent animal rights crusader right from her teenage years, she has moved from feeding dogs in her area to writing about the Animal Birth Control programme in her city. Brought up in a very culturally inclined Bengali home, she is now a part of a big Gujarati family and is figuring out her role in it. A mother to a toddler with mixed roots, she lately spends most of her time parenting and watching other people parent, usually with a bowl of popcorn. Tweets at @tweetruna.

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