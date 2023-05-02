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The Buzz Cut: ‘Person of the Year’ Represents Small Step for Man, Giant Leap for Manchild

This week in The Buzz Cut, a tech mogul inspires, suits worry about metaverse attire, and a popstar achieves peace and unity.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Dec 18, 2021
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Image Credits: Getty/ Pratik Bhide For The Swaddle
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AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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