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Overrated, Not: ‘The Little Mermaid’

In ‘Overrated, Not,’ we revisit things that were so good, they quickly turned bad, and make a case for why they deserve a comeback.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Dec 19, 2021
is The Little Mermaid overrated
Image Credit: Disney
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SocietyCultureOverrated Not
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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