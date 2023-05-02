share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

‘Kota Factory’ Fetishizes Hard Work and Merit, Perpetuating a Culture of Casteism

The show presumes the world is a level playing field and individual choices are the only determiners for success.

written by
Bijaya Biswal
published
Oct 14, 2021
casteism india coaching centre
Image Credit: Netflix
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCultureCasteism
AuthorBijaya Biswal

Bijaya Biswal is a medical doctor and a public health researcher currently studying the intersections of mining, indigenous rights, and health. She writes on cinema, environment, and caste.

Related