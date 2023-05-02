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Covid19 Crisis Was Preventable, But Countries Took a “Wait And See” Approach: WHO‑Appointed Panel

“For some [countries], it wasn’t until hospital ICU beds began to fill that more action was taken… and by then it was too late to avert the pandemic impact.”

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
May 13, 2021
was covid19 preventable
Image Credit: Wikipedia
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AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

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