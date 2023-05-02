share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

India Has Run Successful Vaccination Drives Before. An Immunization Expert Tells Us What Went Wrong This Time

“For any country, a successful vaccination drive is where people who need a vaccine, get the vaccine.”

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
May 5, 2021
covid19 vaccination drive
Image Credit: PTI
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX
Tags
BodiesHealthcovid19
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

Related