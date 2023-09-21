share
The Swdl
‘Brilliance’ Bias Favoring Men Over Women Affects Gender Parity At Workplaces

In one study, 70% of men, women, and children showed an implicit bias in associating men with genius.

Devrupa Rakshit
Jul 9, 2020
Image Credit: Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle/HiClipart
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

