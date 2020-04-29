share
The Swdl
Global Analysis Says 31 Million Female Workers Face Job Cuts Due to Covid19

The report predicts 13 million men will lose their jobs due to the current economic crisis.

Devrupa Rakshit
May 21, 2020
covid19 women employment
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
PowerJusticecovid19
Devrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

