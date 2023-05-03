share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Halle Berry Should Not Play a Trans Man Until a Trans Man Can Play Halle Berry

It matters who controls the narrative, and how that narrative gets showcased.

written by
Aditi Murti
published
Jul 7, 2020
trans representation
Image credit: The Hair Styler
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyPeoplefilm and TV
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

Related