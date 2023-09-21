share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

In Response to Pandemic, CBSE Board Adapts Class 9‑12 Syllabus

Though the CBSE has stated that this is a temporary measure, many have raised serious questions about the choice of exclusions.

written by
Aditi Murti
published
Jul 9, 2020
cbse syllabus reduction
Image Credit: Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle/pngmg
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCultureeducation
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

Related