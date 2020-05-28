share
The Swdl
Working Mothers Get 1/3 of the Uninterrupted Paid Work Hours as Fathers Under Lockdown

Experts believe that the amplification of “motherhood penalty” under lockdown could undo decades of progress on women’s participation in the labor market.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
May 28, 2020
women childcare lockdown
Image Credit: iStock
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

