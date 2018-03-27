share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

All The Arguments You Need: To Convince Doubters of Feminism

For the next time you hear, “If feminism is about gender equality why isn’t it called human-ism?”

written by
Pallavi Prasad
published
Jun 28, 2019
Common arguments against feminism and how to refute them.
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyAll The Arguments You NeedEveryday Sexism
AuthorPallavi Prasad

Pallavi Prasad is The Swaddle's Features Editor. When she isn't fighting for gender justice and being righteous, you can find her dabbling in street and sports photography, reading philosophy, drowning in green tea, and procrastinating on doing the dishes.

Related