The Swdl
Joke or Sexism? Misogynist Humor Condones Prejudice

Plus, a checklist to gauge if you should laugh, or be a feminist killjoy.

written by
Pallavi Prasad
published
Jun 27, 2019
sexist jokes
“What do you do when your dishwasher stops working? You hit her. Get it?” Yes, we get it. It’s just not funny.
Tags
SocietyEveryday Sexismgender
AuthorPallavi Prasad

Pallavi Prasad is The Swaddle's Features Editor. When she isn't fighting for gender justice and being righteous, you can find her dabbling in street and sports photography, reading philosophy, drowning in green tea, and procrastinating on doing the dishes.

