share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

From Teachers to Textbooks: Gender Stereotypes in Indian Schools

When Neha Singh, a Mumbai-based theatre person, feminist, and founder of the women’s movement Why Loiter, co-wrote her first collection of short stories, she made sure to write an equal number about boys and girls,...

written by
Karishma Attari
published
Feb 18, 2018
gender stereotypes in textbooks
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulturegender
AuthorKarishma Attari

Karishma Attari is a Mumbai-based writer, book reviewer and sunshine generator. She is the author of I See You and Don’t Look Down and runs a workshop series titled 'Shakespeare for Dummies.'

Related