share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Rajya Sabha Passes Transphobic Transgender Persons Bill

A district magistrate shouldn’t have the right to determine someone’s gender.

written by
Nadia Nooreyezdan
published
Dec 18, 2018
Lok Sabha passes Trans Bill
Photo courtesy of Medium.
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerJusticehuman rights
AuthorNadia Nooreyezdan

Nadia Nooreyezdan is The Swaddle's culture editor. Since graduating from Columbia Journalism School, she spends her time thinking about aliens, cyborgs, and social justice sci-fi. She's also working on a memoir about her family's journey from Iran to India.

Related