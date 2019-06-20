share
Study Explores the Effects of Watching Porn on Young Women’s Sex Lives

It’s not porn watching that causes insecurity so much as the mental replay of porn during actual intimacy.

Liesl Goecker
Jun 27, 2019
It’s not the watching of porn that makes women unhappy, but the mental replay of porn ‘scripts’ during real-life intimacy that lowers self-esteem.
