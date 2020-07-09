share
69% of Experts Quoted By a Leading Science Publication Were Men: Study

The new analysis of ‘Nature’ journal points out the prevalent gender bias where “women’s roles, if anything, [is] just to assist men in their important work.”

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Jun 23, 2021
why media prefers to quote male experts
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

