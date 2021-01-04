share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

30% of India’s Science Decision‑Makers Must Be Women, Proposes Centre in Draft Guidelines

The proposed policy is part of a broader push to make India’s scientific fields more inclusive.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Jan 4, 2021
is scientific research in india inclusive
Image Credit: iStock
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerJusticegender
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related