share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

“Delay in Trial Constitutes Denial of Justice,” Chhattisgarh HC Says

The court was ruling in a case where the convicted person remained in jail for 18 months longer than his sentence.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Jun 22, 2021
delay in trial justice system
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerJusticecriminal justice
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

Related