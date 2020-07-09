share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Female Students More Likely to Pursue Economics, STEM If They Have Female Role Models: Study

Limited gender representation in academia can engender a cycle of limiting women’s participation in economics or STEM.

written by
Anubhuti Matta
published
Jul 10, 2020
women in education
Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle/Shutterstock
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerIdentitySTEM
AuthorAnubhuti Matta

Anubhuti Matta is an associate editor with The Swaddle. When not at work, she's busy pursuing kathak, reading books on and by women in the Middle East or making dresses out of Indian prints.

Related