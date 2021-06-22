share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Tamil Nadu Issues Guidelines To Prevent Sexual Harassment During Online Classes

Recently, sexual harassment cases were lodged against faculty members of some schools in the state, prompting outrage and government action.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Jun 22, 2021
tamil nadu sexual harassment guidelines
Image Credit: Istock/Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerJusticesexual harassment
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related