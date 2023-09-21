share
The Swdl
17 Year‑Old Domestic Worker Alleges Severe Abuse by Gurgaon Employers. Why Is Domestic Work Still Such a Vulnerable Profession in India?

The devaluation of household labor means that domestic workers are often paid low wages, leaving them with no bargaining power, and thus, prone to forced labor.

Devrupa Rakshit
Feb 9, 2023
domestic workers
Image credit: Ritu Sharma/Alamy
PowerJusticeabuse
Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

