share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Decoding the Budget Through a Feminist Lens

“The work women do, the care economy, is the backbone on which the mainstream economy rests.”

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Feb 2, 2023
union budget 2023
Image Credit: Reuters/Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerPoliticsgender
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related