3,000 Domestic Workers Sent Postcards To Smriti Irani To Request Better Protection From Sexual Harassment

Domestic workers wrote to the minister to draw attention to the poor implementation of sexual harrassment laws in the informal sector.

Devrupa Rakshit
Jan 25, 2021
are domestic workers in india safe from sexual harassment
Image Credit: Martha Farrel Foundation
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

