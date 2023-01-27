share
The Swdl
Vadivel Gopal and Masi Sadaiyan From the Irula Tribe Won the Padma Shri. Only Calling Them ‘Snake Catchers’ Reinforces Caste Stereotypes.

Many media headlines refer to the awardees solely as “snake-catchers” — a practice that reinforces stereotypes about caste and labor.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Jan 27, 2023
irula padma shri award
Image credit: IANS
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

