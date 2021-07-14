share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Indian Domestic Workers Need Better Labor Laws as Discrimination Worsens During Covid19: ILO Report

Pre-existing bias combined with the Covid19 pandemic has resulted in loss of jobs and income for many workers in India.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Jul 14, 2021
domestic workers india marginalized during pandemic
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerJusticedomestic worker
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

Related