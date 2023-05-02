share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

“Sir” Joins Small Canon of Films Challenging Bollywood’s Classist, Formulaic Depiction of Domestic Workers

Rohena Gera’s film pushes the viewer to see a household helper as a human being with the same romantic and sexual desires as everyone else.

written by
Poulomi Das
published
Nov 18, 2020
sir film review
Image Credit: Platoon One Films
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulturebollywood
AuthorPoulomi Das

Poulomi Das writes about film, pop culture, and gender. And dreams of french fries, unaffordable vacations, and Netflix. Tweet to her at @PouloCruelo.

Related