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Zodiac Memes Can’t Save Us From the Dangerous Influence of Astrology in India

Gen Z ironically exchanges “compatibility notes.” But in India, astrology can kill.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Dec 3, 2021
zodiac memes astrology india
Image Credit: Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle
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SocietyCultureastrology
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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