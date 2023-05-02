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What Is Comedy’s Purpose in a Country Like India?

Munawar Faruqui’s persecution ushers in the era of “thoughtcrime,” making it imperative to ask why comedy remains a platform for advancing social justice.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Nov 29, 2021
role of comedy in india
Image Credit: Getty/ Pratik Bhide For The Swaddle
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SocietyCulturecomedy
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

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