share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

How Trans People in India’s Small Towns Bear the Brunt of Bollywood Stereotypes

Distorted portrayals of trans realities from a stereotypical and heteronormative gaze only embolden existing transphobia.

written by
Arman Khan
published
Dec 1, 2021
Bollywood trans representation
Image Credit: Getty/ Hitesh sonar for The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulturebollywood
AuthorArman Khan

Arman Khan is a freelance writer and journalist based in Mumbai. He writes on the intersection of gender, lifestyle, and art.

Related