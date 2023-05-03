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Study Reveals the Physical Toll of Working Motherhood

Biomarkers of chronic stress were 40% higher among mothers of two who work full time.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Jan 29, 2019
working mother chronic stress
Image courtesy of grammy.com
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BodiesHealthmoms
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

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