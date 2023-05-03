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We Should All Be Sleeping in Adult‑Sized Cradles

A study suggests it would help us sleep more deeply and improve memory.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Jan 28, 2019
get better sleep
Image courtesy of wayfair.com
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BodiesHealthsleep
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

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