share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Study: Night Shifts May Cause DNA Damage That Contributes to Chronic Diseases

All of those single nights of sleep deprivation can add up.

written by
Anubhuti Matta
published
Jan 30, 2019
effects of working night shift
Image courtesy of tripoto.com
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthcancer
AuthorAnubhuti Matta

Anubhuti Matta is an associate editor with The Swaddle. When not at work, she's busy pursuing kathak, reading books on and by women in the Middle East or making dresses out of Indian prints.

Related