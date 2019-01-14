share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Men and Women Remember Physical Pain Very Differently

“I’m not very proud of my gender,” says a senior author of the study.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Jan 14, 2019
gender differences in pain
Image courtesy of Tufts University
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesMindgender
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

Related