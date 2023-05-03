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Men and Women Remember Physical Pain Very Differently

“I’m not very proud of my gender,” says a senior author of the study.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Jan 14, 2019
gender differences in pain
Image courtesy of Tufts University
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BodiesMindgender
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

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