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Words Mean Things: ‘Appropriation’

The conversation about appropriation has been confined to individual white celebrities — but this ignores the workings of power closer home.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Jan 22, 2023
what does appropriation mean
Image Credits: Denise D’Souza For The Swaddle
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AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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