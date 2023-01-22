share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Words Mean Things: ‘Appropriation’

The conversation about appropriation has been confined to individual white celebrities — but this ignores the workings of power closer home.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Jan 22, 2023
what does appropriation mean
Image Credits: Denise D’Souza For The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulturecelebrity
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related