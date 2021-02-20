share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

The Buzz Cut: Who Gets to Wear Ganesha Jewellery? Rihanna Dares Indians to Answer

Plus, why Greta Thunberg is really not out to attack India’s tea.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Feb 20, 2021
rihanna ganesha necklace
Image Credit: Twitter/@Rihanna
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyPeoplereligion
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related