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Woe Is Me! “How Do I Stop Comparing Myself to my Rich Friends?”

Woe Is Me! is a series in which The Swaddle team indulges your pity party with advice you’ll probably ignore.

written by
The Swaddle Team
published
Jan 15, 2023
rich friends
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Tags
SocietyCultureconsumerism
AuthorThe Swaddle Team

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