Women Farmers Demand 33% Representation in Parliament at Protest Against Farm Laws

“[Women] farmers do not receive the dignity, recognition, and status that they ought to in the country,” activists said on Monday.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Jul 27, 2021
Image Credit: PTI
Saumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

