The Swdl
Uttar Pradesh Clears Rohingya Camp on Its Land Weeks After Fire Displaced Refugees

Refugees living in a camp at New Delhi’s Madanpur Khader area said a makeshift mosque at their camp was also demolished.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Jul 23, 2021
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

