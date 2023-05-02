share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Acid Attacks Against Women Are a ‘Crime Against Entire Civilized Society’: Karnataka HC

The court noted acid attack cases are on the rise, as the widespread availability of acid makes i “ideal weapon” by perpetrators.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Jul 26, 2021
women acid attack survivors
Image Credit: Wikipedia
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX
Tags
PowerJusticesafety
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related