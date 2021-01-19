share
For Women at the Farmers’ Protests in Delhi, the Farming Laws Aren’t the Only Issue

Even as women unite to protest the three controversial farming laws, they struggle for leadership and land ownership, and against casteism.

written by
Riddhi Dastidar
published
Jan 20, 2021
women in India farmers protests
Image Credit: PTI
PowerJusticecaste
AuthorRiddhi Dastidar

Riddhi Dastidar is a writer and researcher in Delhi who works on disability justice, gender, climate, and culture. They lead "Sound, Fury & 4G," a longread series on technology, gender, and development for the rural feminist media house, Khabar Lahariya. They are also a mental health reporting fellow with IndiaSpend. In 2020, they won the TFA award for poetry. Follow them on @gaachburi everywhere.

