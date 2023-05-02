share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

‘Sulli Deals’ Exposed the Common Roots of Misogyny and Islamophobia

Women suffer when patriarchy prevails — “but the worst… is often reserved for Muslim women.”

written by
Nabiya Khan
published
Jul 22, 2021
muslim women on sulli deals
Image Credit: Istock
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerIdentityislamophobia
AuthorNabiya Khan

Nabiya Khan is a poet and an activist based in New Delhi, India. She is known for her poem "Ayega Inquilab," which went viral during the anti-CAA movement.

Related