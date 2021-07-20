share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Women Are Less Likely Than Men to Regain Employment Post Covid19: ILO Report

13 million fewer women will stay employed in 2021 compared to 2019, while men’s employment recovers to 2019 levels, the report notes.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Jul 20, 2021
women regaining employment after covid19
Image Credit: Shutterstock
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerIdentitygender disparity
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related