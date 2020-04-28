share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Women Bear the Brunt of Bangladesh Garment Industry’s Covid19 Layoffs

Women account for 85 percent of the total workforce in Bangladesh’s export-oriented garment industry.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Apr 29, 2020
bangladesh garment factory
Image Credit: Alamy
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerIdentitycoronavirus
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related