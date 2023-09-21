share
SC Orders Release of Manipuri Activist Arrested for Saying Cow Dung Doesn’t Cure Covid19

Erendro Leichombam was detained on May 13 under the stringent national security law, with officials saying his remarks caused “social unrest.”

Saumya Kalia
Jul 19, 2021
Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

