The Swdl
Most Frontline Workers Are Women, But Only 24% of Pandemic Decision‑Makers Are Women: Global Report

“People around the world recognize that gender equality is an issue of our time and that it is an issue that has been [made] more urgent by Covid19.”

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Jan 29, 2021
should women be in charge of covid19 decisions
Image Credit: PTI
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

