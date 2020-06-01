share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Closing the Global Gender Inequality Gap Will Take 135 Years, New Report Finds

In India, only 22.3% of women participate in the formal labor market, data shows.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Mar 31, 2021
gender inequality
Image Credit: Reuters
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerJusticecovid19
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

Related